Fuming Cardiff City boss slams "disgraceful" comments from Sheffield United fan during defeat at Bramall Lane

Steve Morison, the Cardiff City manager, was left fuming after an alleged comment from a Sheffield United fan aimed at the Bluebirds’ long-serving club doctor Len Nokes.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 5:44 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 5:50 pm

The alleged incident happened in the first half when Nokes, City’s club doctor, went on to the field to treat Codey Drameh, the visitors’ on-loan Leeds player.

Morison alleges a comment was then made in Nokes’ direction, before confronting a steward. The City manager, who refused to disclose what was reportedly said in Nokes’ direction, says that the fan was allowed to remain in the ground and watch the rest of the game, which United won 1-0.

United player ratings: Berge stands out in huge Cardiff win

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

“I don’t want to make a big deal about it but it’s just amazing how people are allowed to talk to other people,” Morison said.

“I can’t say what he said but it showed a lack of respect and nothing was done. The culprit carried on for the rest of the game. It’s an absolute disgrace.

“Imagine if I’d have said that? But that’s football, they can say what they want to us and we can’t say anything back. Maybe I should have said it was racist because something would have happened them.

Watch United fans pay emotional tribute to popular security guard Brendan

Steve Morison, manager of Cardiff City (Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

“It’s totally wrong. They [the stewards] knew who it was and let him sit there because it’s easier. That’s maybe why we have problems in the world. It’s an absolute disgrace. But that’s not why we lost.”

United beat Morison’s side 1-0 thanks to Iliman Ndiaye’s second-half header, to consolidate their place in the Championship top six.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Cardiff CityBramall Lane