Sheffield United 'set to miss out' on defender target to Championship rivals Coventry City, according to reports

The Chelsea youngster was mentioned as a potential acquisition in discussions with United’s recruitment team earlier this summer, as boss Paul Heckingbottom looks to reprofile his squad ahead of the new Championship season.

Centre-half has been identified as a priority position to strengthen and with Ben Davies returning to Liverpool, and Jack O’Connell continuing his battle for fitness, a player capable of operating on the left of United’s back three would be particularly useful – hence the focus on Clarke-Salter.

The path to his signature was seemingly smoothed last week when it was announced that he would become a free agent this summer, with Chelsea opting against taking up the option in his contract to extend it by a further year.

But CoventryLive have reported today that City, who had Clarke-Salter on loan last season, are closing in on signing him permanently and face competition from one other Championship club – who they report NOT to be United.

The 24-year-old, a former captain of the England U21 side, has previously been linked with Leeds United and PSV Eindhoven and has ambitions to become a Premier League player.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United is held up by Jake Clarke-Salter of Coventry City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage