Sheffield United unveil new retro kit offerings as Blades' most polarising shirt made available

Sheffield United have again tapped into the nostalgia value of iconic old shirts and sportswear after launching new versions of two iconic jerseys of yesteryear.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 13th June 2022, 12:26 pm

United’s re-release of classic shirts from the late 1980s and early 1990s went down a storm earlier this year, with the club repeating the trick earlier today by unveiling remakes of the 1996/97 home shirt – widely considered by many as a ‘classic’ Blades jersey, with the club name sublimated into the stripes – and the polarising 1981/82 yellow and brown away top.

Available now through United’s online store, the 1996/97 shirt is £45 and the 1981/82 one – featuring the logos of then-manufacturer Hobott and Bentleys, the kit sponsor running down the shirt – is priced at £55.

United promotion hero described as "monster" after signing for eighth-tier side

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

United also have jackets and drill tops on offer to further enhance the retro feel. The jerseys were modelled by players from United’s academy, with young midfielder Oliver Arblaster donning the 1996/97 jersey – worn eight years before he was born!

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

The new retro offerings from Sheffield United unveiled this morning (Sheffield United)
The 1981/82 away shirt is also being re-released by Sheffield United (Sheffield United)
BladesOliver ArblasterChris Holt