Sheffield United unveil new retro kit offerings as Blades' most polarising shirt made available

United’s re-release of classic shirts from the late 1980s and early 1990s went down a storm earlier this year, with the club repeating the trick earlier today by unveiling remakes of the 1996/97 home shirt – widely considered by many as a ‘classic’ Blades jersey, with the club name sublimated into the stripes – and the polarising 1981/82 yellow and brown away top.

Available now through United’s online store, the 1996/97 shirt is £45 and the 1981/82 one – featuring the logos of then-manufacturer Hobott and Bentleys, the kit sponsor running down the shirt – is priced at £55.

United also have jackets and drill tops on offer to further enhance the retro feel. The jerseys were modelled by players from United’s academy, with young midfielder Oliver Arblaster donning the 1996/97 jersey – worn eight years before he was born!

The new retro offerings from Sheffield United unveiled this morning (Sheffield United)