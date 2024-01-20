Sheffield United set to complete signing of sought-after U21 international
Sheffield United appear set to beat a host of clubs to the signature of a highly-rated young Irish international
Republic of Ireland under 21 international Sam Curtis, who had been coveted by Chelsea and Manchester City among a host of other Premier League and Championship clubs, looks to have settled on Sheffield United as his next move.
The Irish Examiner have reported that the PFAI Young Player of the Year had a medical in Sheffield on Friday and a switch from St Patrick's Athletic will be confirmed imminently.
Curtis has already made 60 senior appearances for St Pat's and helped them to the FAI Cup last season with it being expected that would be the 18-year-old's last match for the club.
The four clubs who aided Curtis' development - St Pat’s, Shamrock Rovers, St Kevin’s Boys and Parkvilla - will all share the compensation United pay to secure the full-back.
The reports suggests that Man City and Chelsea's interest would have been with a view towards loaning the player out to one of their feeder clubs around Europe, but Curtis has settled on the Blades who have a traditionally strong reputation for developing emerging talent and now have Irish international Keith Andrews in the coaching ranks under Chris Wilder.
The move comes after United snapped up one of Scotland's rising stars, 17-year-old Ryan Oné from Hamilton in September.