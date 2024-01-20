Sheffield United set to complete signing of sought-after U21 international

Sheffield United appear set to beat a host of clubs to the signature of a highly-rated young Irish international

Sam Curtis of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic at Tolka Park on May 19, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Republic of Ireland under 21 international Sam Curtis, who had been coveted by Chelsea and Manchester City among a host of other Premier League and Championship clubs, looks to have settled on Sheffield United as his next move.

The Irish Examiner have reported that the PFAI Young Player of the Year had a medical in Sheffield on Friday and a switch from St Patrick's Athletic will be confirmed imminently.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis has already made 60 senior appearances for St Pat's and helped them to the FAI Cup last season with it being expected that would be the 18-year-old's last match for the club.

The four clubs who aided Curtis' development - St Pat’s, Shamrock Rovers, St Kevin’s Boys and Parkvilla - will all share the compensation United pay to secure the full-back.

The reports suggests that Man City and Chelsea's interest would have been with a view towards loaning the player out to one of their feeder clubs around Europe, but Curtis has settled on the Blades who have a traditionally strong reputation for developing emerging talent and now have Irish international Keith Andrews in the coaching ranks under Chris Wilder.