Sheffield United are in talks with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid over a transfer deal for their Croatian international goalkeeper Ivo Grbić. The 6ft 5in stopper is United's No.1 goalkeeper target in this current transfer window, despite keeping a watching brief on Rotherham United man Viktor Johansson.

Grbić, who has been capped twice by Croatia and was a member of the squad that finished third in the 2022 World Cup, has been back-up to Atletico first-choice Jan Oblak, commonly known as one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga, and has not made a first-team appearance this season. His contract in Madrid is set to expire in the summer and the Blades have elected to make their move now, with reports in Spain suggesting a fee in the region of £2m could secure the goalkeeper's services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atletico will not stand in the way of Grbic's exit this window as they make a move for Romanian goalkeeper Horațiu Moldovan, from Rapid Bucharest. United did hold an interest in Johansson, with goalkeeper coach Matt Duke watching him in action for the Millers recently, but he was never Wilder's number one target in the current window with the Millers reluctant to lose their prized asset on the cheap.

While The Star understands no deal has yet been completed for Grbić, talks are well underway with United recognising the importance of getting the giant goalkeeper in now rather than wait until his contract expired in the summer. The move will put fresh doubt over Wes Foderingham's United future, with the former Rangers man out of contract in the summer and potentially set to lose his place.