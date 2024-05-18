Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United set to welcome back two strikers to squad for Tottenham Hotspur clash

Sheffield United will receive a double injury boost for this weekend’s final curtain at home to Tottenham Hotspur with Oli McBurnie back involved, and Daniel Jebbison hoping for his first senior minutes of the season. McBurnie had initially feared his season would be over after a groin injury, but he will feature against Spurs on Sunday as the Blades see out their season.

Jebbison will also be hoping for his first taste of senior action since May 4 last year, after missing the season so far with injury and complications from a pre-season blood clot. He recently made his return with United’s U21s, playing 45 minutes in a 6-0 hammering of Crewe earlier this month that sealed another PDL title for the Blades. Both players are out of contract in the summer but United have been trying to tie both down to fresh deals ahead of the Championship rebuild this summer.

Ben Osborn remains a doubt after missing last weekend’s trip to Everton with a hamstring issue while Mason Holgate and Anel Ahmedhodzic are both available again. Andre Brooks and Oliver Arblaster both came off at Goodison Park with different issues in the second half but are expected to make the United squad on an emotional day when Unitedites will pay tribute to their five departing free agents, including Chris Basham, Ollie Norwood and George Baldock.