Sheffield United set for huge injury boost over key man for crunch Bournemouth six-point clash
Sheffield United are confident of at least one big injury boost for their crunch clash with Bournemouth after the international break, with striker Oli McBurnie nearing a return. Anel Ahmedhodzic is also progressing in his bid for fitness following a hamstring issue.
McBurnie has been missing since the narrow defeat to Manchester United almost a month ago, when he damaged his groin before scoring the Blades' equaliser from the penalty spot. The Scottish international striker has been a real miss, at both ends of the pitch, and his imminent return will be another boost to morale after a mini-revival saw United take four points from their last two games and move off the bottom of the table.
Defender Ahmedhodzic has not played since defeat at Fulham in early October - a game that saw United robbed of his replacement, Chris Basham, due to injury - after damaging a hamstring after innocuously jumping for a header in training. Boss Paul Heckingbottom rated both as "touch and go" to make the squad at Brighton before the international break and although their participation on the south coast was always doubtful, the international break will allow both extra time to hopefully link up with their teammates again before facing the Cherries at Bramall Lane next Saturday.
Defender Max Lowe has also moved closer to full fitness while Will Osula's return has strengthened the options at Heckingbottom's disposal as he looks to mastermind the Blades' great escape. Vini Souza, the Brazilian midfielder, made way at Brighton after being kneed in the back but the injury is expected to heal in time for the clash with Andoni Iraola's fellow strugglers.