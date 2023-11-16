Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League in the summer signalled the end of the road at Bramall Lane for a number of players. Four senior names were released at the expiry of their contracts, their loanees returned to their parent clubs (for the time being) and a host of other younger starlets took the next steps in their fledgling careers.
Amongst those who moved on are some now facing relegation battles and another playing for his boyhood club in Europe, while one was forced into a tragic retirement after a bad injury. From bonafide club legends to lesser-known youngsters, we had a look at the next steps for 23 players after leaving the Lane in the summer...
1. Billy Sharp
Probably the headline free-transfer departure from the Blades this summer, Sharp believed he would be offered a new deal at Bramall Lane before his release was confirmed. After a spell without a club he made the move to America with LA Galaxy, where he scored six times in 12 games. After they declined the option to retain him, he is returning to England hungry for the next challenge
2. Louie Marsh
The free-scoring U21s star made his long-awaited first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Lincoln, before moving to Doncaster Rovers on loan for regular football. He was just finding his feet when he suffered a broken arm and is now on the comeback trail
3. Frankie Maguire
A product of United’s youth academy, Maguire moved out on loan to Chester in the National League North and has made six appearances for them at the time of writing
4. Tommy Doyle
A hugely popular loanee last season as United reached the Premier League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Doyle left Manchester City in the summer – but not for a return to Bramall Lane, as he moved to Wolves instead. They have an option to make his loan move permanent next summer