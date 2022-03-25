The full-back’s effort, a strong contender for the goal of the season after crashing in off the underside of the bar, was the highlight of a 4-0 victory for the Blades which also saw Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White get on the scoresheet.

Baldock’s goal saw off efforts from Blackpool’s Josh Bowler and Keane Lewis-Potter, of Hull, to win the prestigious award.

“As you know I don't score many goals, so I'm delighted this one has been recognised,” Baldock said.

“But it was a fantastic team goal. I didn’t realise how many passes there were in the move and I knew I couldn't have hit it any better.

"I struck it sweetly and I saw it going towards the crossbar so I was already wheeling off, then I saw Billy and Morgan raise their arms so I knew it had dropped in.

"The boys were great with me. We are in it together and there is a real unity within the squad, regardless of who is or isn't playing.

“So everyone was pleased for me."

Baldock’s goal sparked a frenzied celebration when he sprinted to the United bench.

“I said to David McGoldrick: ‘I don't understand how you guys have the composure when the ball goes in the net because I go crazy’,” Baldock said at the time.

George Baldock of Sheffield United celebrates his Swansea City stunner: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I don't know where I am, what I'm doing.”