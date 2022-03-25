Sheffield United: Selfless George Baldock hails 'team effort' after landing prestigious award for Swansea City strike
Sheffield United’s George Baldock has won the Championship goal of the month award for his stunning volley against Swansea City.
The full-back’s effort, a strong contender for the goal of the season after crashing in off the underside of the bar, was the highlight of a 4-0 victory for the Blades which also saw Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White get on the scoresheet.
Baldock’s goal saw off efforts from Blackpool’s Josh Bowler and Keane Lewis-Potter, of Hull, to win the prestigious award.
“As you know I don't score many goals, so I'm delighted this one has been recognised,” Baldock said.
“But it was a fantastic team goal. I didn’t realise how many passes there were in the move and I knew I couldn't have hit it any better.
"I struck it sweetly and I saw it going towards the crossbar so I was already wheeling off, then I saw Billy and Morgan raise their arms so I knew it had dropped in.
"The boys were great with me. We are in it together and there is a real unity within the squad, regardless of who is or isn't playing.
“So everyone was pleased for me."
Baldock’s goal sparked a frenzied celebration when he sprinted to the United bench.
“I said to David McGoldrick: ‘I don't understand how you guys have the composure when the ball goes in the net because I go crazy’,” Baldock said at the time.
“I don't know where I am, what I'm doing.”
United hope to have Baldock back available after the international break after he missed recent games through injury.