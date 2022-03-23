Sheffield United fans in fancy dress. Left to right: Dave Sewell, Chris Sykes, Ben Jonson, Mark Mills, Lynne Markey and Rebecca White.

Judging by these photos they can, at least. Over the years, Blades fans have traditionally dug out their fancy dress costumes for the last away game of a season, particularly if it was an especially big game.

The away ends at Crystal Palace and Luton Town, to name just two, were packed with Blades fans roaring on their team in all manner of guises. Pocahontas, Wonder Woman, Catwoman are all represented … along with cavemen, The Simpsons and Austin Powers.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Blade as a Stormtrooper at Crystal Palace

They make for brilliant photos and, as its the international break and we’re all missing live football, we dug through our archive to find 21 of the best from years gone by. Can you spot yourself or maybe someone you know?

Blade Mark White goes down the vintage theme for his fancy dress effort

No doubting this Blade's allegiances at Palace

The Simpsons family, plus a few special guests, become Blades for the day

These Unitedites made no secret of Sheffield's steel history before the play-off final at Wembley

A slightly older effort; Adrian Wells as Dennis the Menace for the 1993 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

A female Blade follows her side to Palace in fancy dress

A fan in costume gives the Blades his backing at Palace

No sign of Robin, but we're sure he was in the crowd somewhere...!

The crowd at Palace also included a medieval knight

Party time as Blades fans celebrate promotion to the Premiership at Luton away

Three generations of Blades fans at MK Dons away

Blades fans at Luton: Dave Sewell, Chris Sykes, Ben Jonson, Mark Mills, Lynne Markey, and Rebecca White

Divine intervention couldn't get the Blades victory at Selhurst Park

Blades v Palace at Wembley: Fans Natalie Wood (13), Joe Wood (8) and Oliver Marcroft (11).

This Blade clearly loves his club... (sorry).

A splash of colour for this Blades fan

A couple of Blades with a rival fan at the 1993 FA Cup semi-final

A Blade riding an ostrich in a crowd of cows at Luton. Standard

It can feel like a dog's life when your side don't get the result you wanted...