United begin their Bank Holiday double-header with a home game against Reading today before travelling to Bristol City on Easter Monday.

With only five matches of the season remaining, Heckingbottom admitted he is contemplating making changes to United’s starting eleven in order to help them perform to their maximum in both fixtures.

“We’ll be using the squad,” he said. “There will be opportunities for people, I’m sure of that.”

Sixth in the table and two points ahead of Blackburn Rovers in seventh, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff must decide whether to reshuffle their options this afternoon or at Ashton Gate.

Paul Ince’s side are 21st in the table but unlikely to be relegated after establishing an eight point lead over the bottom three. City, who are preparing to face Stoke, are 19th.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Richard Sellers / Sportimage

Captain Billy Sharp is unlikely to return to action until Cardiff City visit South Yorkshire later this month, despite making progress in his battle to overcome a hamstring injury. Speaking earlier this week, Heckingbottom told journalists that Chris Basham has resumed light training after being diagnosed with medial ligament damage. However, with the defender yet to take part in full contact sessions, it appears unlikely he will take part against Reading either; assuming Heckingbottom, who by his own admission has previously been guilty of fabrication when it comes to fitness matters, was telling the whole truth.

Ben Osborn and Conor Hourihane could both be set to enjoy more prominent roles over the next 72 hours while Rhys Norrington-Davies could be recalled after recently making way for Enda Stevens.

Former United target John Swift could play some part for Reading after his calf problem was discovered to be not as serious as first feared. But Ince will definitely be without Scott Dann and Alen Halilovic. Ivory Coast forward Yakou Meite is hoping to be cleared to face United, however, after undergoing treatment for an ankle complaint.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Chris Basham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"First things first, it's all about this one," Heckingbottom said. "Then we'll go from there."