Most Sheffield United season-ticket holders will need to use their mobile phones to gain entry to Bramall Lane from next season after the club confirmed details of their 2024/25 passes. United have begun their season ticket renewal drive with a campaign taglined 'It's in our blood'.

The Blades made season tickets available for renewal from 9am this morning (Wednesday March 27) with a deadline of 5pm on May 1. The club say that from the 24/25 season they "will be taking the positive step of implementing digital season tickets (NFC)", with "more information regarding this development will follow in due course."

The most expensive renewal price in the stadium will be in the south stand and John Street/family corner stands, at £513 for adults and £321 for over-60s or disabled fans. Young adult or students are £220 and under-18s can get a season ticket for £108. The Kop is even cheaper, at £403 for adults and £99 for U18s. Full pricing details can be found on United's website.

The tickets represent a small increase on the current season prices - albeit for what is looking like being four more games with United on course for a return to the Championship - but it is the introduction of NFC, or near-field communication, that has sparked debate amongst Unitedites.

The technology has become widely available on phones in recent years, with innovations such as Apple or Google Pay, but many are also wondering what elderly supporters or those who don't have a compatible smartphone will do to get into Bramall Lane. An update to the season ticket terms and conditions confirmed that, subject to an exception clause, "all season tickets will be issued by virtue of electronic mobile tickets using near-field communication technology, or such other technology as the club may decide to use from time to time.

"In order to use your Season Ticket, you will be required to download the NFC Pass to your mobile smartphone by following the instructions provided by the Club from time to time. It is your responsibility to download the relevant NFC Pass, and to ensure that is displayed correctly on your mobile smartphone. In the event that you have problems with downloading your Season Ticket as an NFC Pass, you must immediately inform the Club. The Season Ticket will need to be displayed on your mobile smartphone as an NFC Pass in order to gain access to the Ground. Season Tickets that are not displayed correctly (for example, due to a defective mobile smartphone or insufficient battery) will be rejected and you may be refused entry."

The oldest iPhone equipped with NFC-compatible technology is the iPhone 8 while United say that "most" Android/Google phones should be compatible, and that confirmation of whether your device will suit the technology "can be provided by the Club upon request."