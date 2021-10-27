The centre-forward hopes to make only his fourth Championship start since August when Blackpool visit Bramall Lane this weekend, after being named in Jokanovic’s first choice eleven for Sunday’s win over Barnsley.

Although McBurnie’s opportunities have been limited this term, with Billy Sharp and now Lys Mousset both finding their touch in front of goal, the Scotland international’s willingness to sacrifice himself for the good of the team has not been lost on Jokanovic.

With improving United’s defensive record among the Serb’s priorities ahead of the meeting with Neil Critchley’s side, which is followed by a trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, that could see McBurnie handed a more prominent role as coaching staff attempt to shore-up a rearguard which has conceded nine goals in five outings.

“Oli McBurnie played a good game,” Jokanovic said, reflecting upon his performance at Oakwell. “He showed his characteristics. He can help us defensively too, as well as offensively.”

With United both struggling to create openings from their own set-pieces and prevent opponents from doing exactly that, Jokanovic’s words suggest coaching staff are considering making more use of McBurnie over the next few games. He partnered Mousset in attack against Barnsley, before being replaced by Chris Basham during the closing stages as United staved-off a comeback from the hosts.

Mousset was also substituted, complaining of a calf muscle problem after scoring the second of his two goals.

Sheffield United and Scotland striker Oli McBurnie's talents have been recognised by Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage