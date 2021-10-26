Sheffield United: Next opponents receive a major pre-game boost
As Sheffield United face an anxious wait to discover if their in-form centre-forward Lys Mousset is available for selection against Blackpool, this weekend’s visitors to Bramall Lane expect midfielder Kenny Dougall to be passed fit despite limping-out of Saturday’s win over Preston North End.
Dougall, previously of Barnsley and Sparta Rotterdam, has featured in all but one his team’s Championship fixtures since August’s return to action; helping Neil Critchley’s side climb to 11th in the Championship table only a season after being promoted from League One.
A key figure in Blackpool’s starting eleven, losing Dougall would deal a major blow to their hopes of beating United.
But Critchley expects the Australia international to recover in time for the trip to South Yorkshire, saying: “He just got a kick to his ankle. He’s got some ice on it in the dressing room but hopefully he’ll be fine.”
Blackpool will cross the Pennines full of confidence after beating their arch-rivals North End for the first time in over a decade. United are also preparing for the contest on the back of a victory having dispatched Dougall’s former club 3-2 at Oakwell; a result which lifted them to 14th.
Mousset, who scored two of their goals during that match, was assessed by medical staff before training yesterday after being substituted because of a calf problem. However, United manager Slavisa Jokanovic is hopeful he was withdrawn in time to avoid any serious damage.
"He had some problem,” Jokanovic said. “So that is why we took him off when we did, straight away.”