Berge, who was forced to watch on as a spectator as he continues his comeback from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for the Blades in recent weeks, saw his countrymen fall to a 2-0 defeat to Holland, with Steven Berwijn and Memphis Depay scoring late goals.

That, coupled with Turkey’s come-from-behind victory in Montenegro, saw Norway miss out on a play-off place as Turkey earned a second shot at reaching Qatar 2022.

Rhys Norrington-Davies’ Wales will also take part in the play-offs to reach the World Cup. Rob Page’s side are seeded in the play-off draw, as are Robin Olsen’s Sweden.

Wales finished second in their qualifying group and secured home advantage in the March semi-finals by holding Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff on Tuesday.

By doing so, Wales have avoided meeting fellow top seeds Italy, Portugal, Russia, Scotland and Sweden in the last four, although they could come up against one of those nations in a play-off final to decide qualification for Qatar 2022.

Norway's players react after their defeat to Holland ended their World Cup hopes (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Wales will now host a semi-final against either Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey or Ukraine as Europe fills its final three qualifying spots.