Sheffield United: Sander Berge's World Cup dream ends as Blades teammates prepare for play-offs
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge’s hopes of playing at the World Cup next year are over, after Norway missed out on second spot in their qualifying group with defeat to the Netherlands last night.
Berge, who was forced to watch on as a spectator as he continues his comeback from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for the Blades in recent weeks, saw his countrymen fall to a 2-0 defeat to Holland, with Steven Berwijn and Memphis Depay scoring late goals.
That, coupled with Turkey’s come-from-behind victory in Montenegro, saw Norway miss out on a play-off place as Turkey earned a second shot at reaching Qatar 2022.
Rhys Norrington-Davies’ Wales will also take part in the play-offs to reach the World Cup. Rob Page’s side are seeded in the play-off draw, as are Robin Olsen’s Sweden.
Wales finished second in their qualifying group and secured home advantage in the March semi-finals by holding Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff on Tuesday.
By doing so, Wales have avoided meeting fellow top seeds Italy, Portugal, Russia, Scotland and Sweden in the last four, although they could come up against one of those nations in a play-off final to decide qualification for Qatar 2022.
Wales will now host a semi-final against either Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey or Ukraine as Europe fills its final three qualifying spots.
For the play-off finals, also played over one leg, a draw is conducted in advance to determine which semi-final winner will play at home.