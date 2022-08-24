Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharp was sent for a scan to ascertain the exact nature and extent of the damage he sustained after accidentally colliding with an opponent during the draw with Middlesbrough earlier this month, amid concerns he could be set for a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Although Sharp has since taken to social media to try and allay those fears, Heckingbottom suggested the problem was more serious than first hoped ahead of last weekend’s win over Blackburn Rovers; a result which sent United to the top of the Championship table.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp will miss the trip to Luton Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, when asked to reveal when Sharp might return to action, the 44-year-old told journalists he has not yet received the results of the further tests medical staff at Bramall Lane had been planning.

Given Sharp’s importance both on the pitch and behind the scenes, that claim seems dubious. However, with matches against Town and Reading looming on the horizon, Heckingbottom’s refusal to elaborate is perhaps understandable.

“No, there isn’t a timescale on Billy,” he said. “I’ve not chased it up yet. There might be. But I’ve been focused on this (Luton).”

Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall (right): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Acknowledging Sharp’s situation could force him to review plans to send Will Osula and maybe even his fellow teenage striker Daniel Jebbison out on loan before next week’s transfer deadline, Heckingbottom was more forthcoming on the progress being made by fellow absentees Ben Osborn, Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens and Jayden Bogle.

He also confirmed John Fleck and Iliman Ndiaye were among those to “pick up impact knocks” against Rovers, although both are expected to feature in Bedfordshire.

“Enda and Ciaran have been on the grass today and are progressing, he said. “Boges is still doing his recovery, on the grass and progressing well.

“Billy, not yet. Ozzy isn’t on the grass yet either. By the time his ankle is right we’ll probably have forgotten about his hamstring injury although he is getting treatment for both.”