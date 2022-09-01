Sheffield United: Sander Berge, Ismael Kone and the politics of transfer deadline day
Confirmation that Sheffield United’s hierarchy were prepared to accept less for Sander Berge than the £35m release clause they inserted into his contract came in the shape of the Championship club’s interest in Ismael Kone; the Canada international who saw a move to Norwich City collapse earlier this year.
Although officials at Bramall Lane refused to acknowledge talks had taken place with Montreal about purchasing Kone, sources with knowledge of the process acknowledged the 20-year-old was viewed by United’s coaching staff as Berge’s potential replacement following a series of impressive displays in the MLS.
Speaking earlier in the week, manager Paul Heckingbottom told The Star it was important United looked to bolster their midfield options because John Fleck and Ben Osborn are both unavailable due to injury. Initially, United’s decision to approach Kone’s representatives was interpreted as a sign that Heckingbottom’s pessimism about the likelihood of doing so had been misplaced. But it quickly became apparent that the former Genk, Mouscron and Bologna trialist was viewed as insurance should Berge be sold. After seeing a £12.5m bid rejected by United’s board of directors last month, Club Brugge returned to the negotiating table yesterday despite showing little inclination to meet their public valuation of a player they acquired for £22m in January 2020.
The Belgians were encouraged to lodge a series of improved offers after learning, via an intermediary and reports in the media, that United could be persuaded to accept a return on their investment rather than demand the total figure placed on Berge’s head.
Why this was the case, given Heckingbottom’s description of Berge as “irreplaceable”, could lead to a series of difficult conversations with the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief over the coming weeks. Particularly as United are preparing for Sunday’s visit to Hull City, whose squad has been reinforced by two loan signings from Chelsea, on top of the Championship table. Heckingbottom had also told journalists before his team’s win over Reading, which saw them regain first place in the division, that it would be “unfair” to view anyone purchased on the back of Berge’s departure as a straight replacement.
It remains to be seen if United, who are also believed to have received several approaches from Premier League clubs about brokering ‘loan to buy’ deals, continue to monitor Kone. Despite borrowing James McAtee and Tommy Doyle from Manchester City, Heckingbottom has made no secret of the fact he believes his engine room would benefit from further reinforcements given the hectic nature of the fixture schedule.
“We’ve rotated in attack,” he said, after watching United dismantle Paul Ince’s side 4-0. “To a lesser extent, it’s happened at the back as well but we’ve not been able to do it in the middle as much. I don’t just want to do it in order to win (matches). I also think it’s an idea to protect the players.”
After splurging more than £40m on new arrivals ahead of their forthcoming appearance in the Champions League, Brugge’s ability to reach a compromise with United over Berge was always in doubt. With the window in Belgium not scheduled to close until next week, Heckingbottom will hope their failure to persuade his employers to do business before last night’s 11pm deadline is the end of the matter.