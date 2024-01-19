Ryan Kent could be set to link up with a former Rangers boss this month. Cr. Getty Images.

Chris Wilder could be about to resurrect his interest in former Liverpool and Rangers man Ryan Kent after a rival manager appeared to disclose Sheffield United's offer for the winger. Kent moved to Fenerbahce last summer but has struggled to nail down a place and could be on the move this January.

United have frequently been linked with the 27-year-old, going back to Wilder's first spell in charge when the player was at Liverpool, with speculation about a Bramall Lane move continuing even after Wilder's departure. Fellow Turkish Super Lig side Samsunspor made a move for Kent earlier in this window but the player rejected the switch, with president Yüksel Yıldırım revealing Kent had "serious suitors" in Europe.

One potential destination was Championship side Cardiff City, whose manager this week appeared to confirm that the Blades are interested in a deal as Wilder puts his stamp on the squad he inherited from Paul Heckingbottom last month. "I read that. If you ask me if I want him, immediately I would sign him," admitted Erol Bulut.

"From my side it would be no problem. I think and I know he also has other offers, from Premier League Sheffield United. So we don't need to continue to speak. We cannot do it when a Premier League club is after him. Or some other club give him more or the deal can do quicker. But if we have the possibility, you can be sure we will go for it."