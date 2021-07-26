Sheffield United rumours: Blades battle Brazilian giants for exciting midfield prospect, fresh twist in Swansea manager chase

Crucial to signing new players will be resolving the futures of players such as midfielder Sander Berge and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who continue to be linked with moves away from Bramall Lane following the Blades' relegation last season.

Ramsdale looks to be edging closer to a move to Arsenal, just one year on from rejoining the Blades from Bournemouth. Discussing the potential deal, ex-United striker Dean Windass claimed (via Football Fancast): “I do think Ramsdale is good enough to come in and replace [Bernd] Leno. Ramsdale has been outstanding.

“He would be a great signing and if he made him number one, he could be a revelation.”

Meanwhile, talkSPORT man Trevor Sinclair questioned why the Gunners sold goalkeeper Emi Martinez to Aston Villa, and said:

“Listen, I don’t get it. We’ve said before, Emi Martinez going to Villa – why? He was playing superbly well for Arsenal. They’ve allowed their best ‘keeper to leave and now they are chasing their tail trying to get someone (Ramsale) in to give competition for Leno.

“I just don’t understand how Arsenal is being run as a football club. For me, that Emi Martinez one should have never gone through. I know he wanted to play, but let those two goalkeepers play it out for the No.1 jersey and keep it honest.

“Arsenal's strategy in the battle for Aaron Ramsdale is laid bare They’ve not done it and they’ve let him go and he has been superb at Villa.”

Take a look at our rundown of the latest transfer stories and gossip, which includes Sheffield United and a number of other Championship sides, as the build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Rams close in on Allsop Ex-Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is said to be close to agreeing a move to Derby County. The Rams are currently under a transfer embargo, but can still bring in free agents on short term deals, and loan players on half-season contract. (talkSPORT) Photo: Catherine Ivill

2. Cottagers sign duo Fulham have bolstered their squad with the additions of both winger Harry Wilson and goalkeeper Paul Gazzaniga. The former joined on a £12m deal from Liverpool, ending a five-club streak of loan deals. (Club website) Photo: Ross Kinnaird

3. West Brom stopper heads out on loan Lincoln City have snapped up West Brom's teenage goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old played a key role in Cheltenham's League Two-winning campaign last season, and has been capped at youth level for England. (BBC Sport) Photo: Jurij Kodrun

4. MacAnthony rubbishes Edmundson rumours Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has taken to social media to knock back claims the Posh are interested in Rangers' George Edmundson, insisting his club aren't interested. Edmundson spent the second half on loan season on loan with Derby. (The 72) Photo: Clive Brunskill