Aaron Ramsdale: Former Premier League star rips into Arsenal over bid for Sheffield United keeper

The Blades’ bosses are still awaiting an official bid for the England Euro 2020 squad member who was last season’s player of the year at Bramall Lane but are known to have employed an intermediary to deal with any potential comings and goings this summer.

But Arsenal’s move for Ramsdale has drawn criticism of their transfer dealings.

Last season they allowed Emi Martinez to leave the Emirates for £20m with the Argentina international going on to have an excellent season for Aston Villa and winning the Copa America with his country, while Gunners keeper Bernd Leno was decidedly average. The German cost £22m when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen three years ago.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is the reported subject of an imminent £30m bid from Arsenal

Now the North London side appear to set prepared to pay even more to bring in Ramsdale.

The move has prompted scorn, with former England international Trevor Sinclair hitting out at Arsenal for their work in the transfer market.

“Listen, I don’t get it,” Sinclair said of Martinez’s exit on Talksport. “We’ve said before, Emi Martinez going to Villa – why?

“He was playing superbly well for Arsenal. They’ve allowed their best ‘keeper to leave and now they are chasing their tail trying to get someone in to give competition for Leno.

“I just don’t understand how Arsenal is being run as a football club. For me, that Emi Martinez one should have never gone through. I know he wanted to play, but let those two goalkeepers play it out for the No.1 jersey and keep it honest.

“They’ve not done it and they’ve let him go and he has been superb at Villa.

“I think for Aaron Ramsdale, that will be a great move for him. It’s a huge club Arsenal and it is quite a big fee.”