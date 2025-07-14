Sheffield United rookie grateful for chance to impress new Blades regime as transfer wait goes on

Last year, when he joined the Sheffield United senior squad for pre-season, Dovydas Sasnauskas chose Boyz II Men’s early-90s classic End Of The Road as his initiation song. A year later, after signing a new deal at Bramall Lane, he hopes this is just the beginning.

“I'm very, very proud and excited to get over the line,” said the Lithuanian youth international, chatting to The Star in his first media engagement as a senior player. “Obviously it's what you work towards. I'm very happy and grateful to be part of this club.

“From my point of view, I just let my dad take care of it. I just focus on my football. And then, obviously, when I found out that the club wanted to offer me a new contract, I was very happy and grateful. Family's everything to me. I'm just grateful to have signed this contract.”

Some Blades fans may remember the imposing defender from his brief taste of first-team football last summer, before he returned to the more familiar surroundings of United’s U18 side. With United so far only adding Tyler Bindon to their centre-half ranks, and with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson now both in the final years of their contracts, Sasnauskas may enjoy the chance to audition for a squad role next season - starting, perhaps, in tomorrow’s first pre-season friendly at York City.

The centre-half remains highly rated at Bramall Lane after being picked up following his release by Chelsea, with the humble surroundings of United’s Shirecliffe academy fitting in well with his own character.

Sheffield United youngster not getting carried away despute “gratitude” at future decision after pre-season chance

“I know I haven't made it,” he admitted. “It's still a long way to go to the first team and it's just one step closer. You can see that, and I'm just grateful to be here. To keep getting opportunities to prove myself and push myself towards the first team.

“I was at Chelsea from U8s to U16s and since my scholar age groups I’ve been a part of Sheffield United. I think it builds your character because this club builds off lot of work. From the moment I got the opportunity to come here, I loved everything about it.

“The whole outrun, outfight, outplay. So to be able to implement that into my game, it just makes me a better player, especially at this club. There’s a big unity and togetherness here and that’s very important for a player.”

Being named in the travelling party for United’s recent pre-season trip to Girona gave Sasnauskas another chance to catch the eye of new boss Ruben Selles and his coaching staff, ahead of tomorrow’s opening pre-season friendly of the summer away at York City.

It also offered the opportunity to pick up some more vital experience around the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson, both on and off the lush training pitches at the Camiral golf and wellness retreat.

“There's a lot of experience on this team,” Sasnauskas added, “and I'm grateful to be part of it because it makes me become a better player. Being around good players just makes me evolve and adapt and get better.

“I watch them on and off the pitch, how to be a true professional. Little bits in training on how to stay composed, being loud on the pitch. There’s so much I can take from them into my game to make myself proud.

Sheffield United youngster’s family pride ahead of expected pre-season chance

“But I also know that patience is very important. I'm just going to stay patient and obviously keep working hard. Then when the opportunity comes for me to play in first team, to train with them or whatever and whenever it is, just give it all my all.”

Despite being born in England, Sasnauskas represents the country of his parents’ birth at U21 level and hopes to add senior caps to his name in the future. “From a young age I always went on holiday there, and I speak the language at home,” he added.

“Being able to play for my country is huge, and it’s big for the family as well. They're proud of me and seeing them proud is a blessing. I feel at home there, like I do at United. It’s like a family and so to hopefully be part of the first team one day would be amazing.

Especially seeing how the fans at Bramall Lane cheer the players on and how much they support the club. When I get to go to watch the games, I see all the fans and their passion. And I just want to be part of that.”