First look at newest Sheffield United shirt for 2025/26 season as Blades celebrate city “legacy” at iconic venue

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have unveiled their new third kit for the 2025/26 season, which was launched at one of the city’s most iconic music venues. The Blades’ new lilac and purple shirt is the first of three outfield kits to be released, with a “Thread Through the Noise” tagline accompanying the launch.

Described as being “presented in a striking lilac base with lighter purple accents drawn from the club’s iconic blades crest, the design marks a fresh take – one that celebrates individuality, creativity, and a deep connection to Sheffield’s cultural roots.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign began at The Leadmill, the legendary music venue that sadly closed its doors last month amid an ongoing future dispute between tenants and landlord. United said that “the choice of location is deliberate: a tribute to Sheffield’s rich sonic legacy and the spirit of reinvention that defines both the venue and the city it belongs to.”

Sheffield United

Made by Italian firm Errea and carrying the logo of new sponsors Midnite, the shirt is made by Errea’s FUTURE fabric and could be worn for the first time on Tuesday night when the Blades travel to York City for their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

“This third kit is the first in the series of releases that will weave Sheffield’s iconic spaces into the story of the club,” the United statement added. “Visually distinctive and environmentally progressive, it’s more than a shirt – it's a statement of identity. One that stands out on the pitch and resonates off it.”

Further information on how to order the kit - as well as details of the home and away versions - will be released in due course.