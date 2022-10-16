Sheffield United struck late to secure a point at home to Blackpool yesterday. Oliver Norwood’s last-gasp strike levelled the game at 3-3 against the Tangerines at Bramall Lane.

The Blades are joint-top of the league alongside Burnley. Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...

QPR boss eyed

QPR boss Michael Beale is reportedly on Rangers’ radar. The former Liverpool, Sao Paulo and Aston Villa coach worked at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard and is being eyed by the Glasgow side now, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

The 42-year-old has impressed since taking over the Hoops over the summer. They are currently a point behind Sheffield United in the table after the opening 14 games.

Birmingham City keen to extend player’s stay

Birmingham City are apparently keen on extending goalkeeper John Ruddy’s contract. He was between the sticks for the Blues when they drew 1-1 against the Blades earlier this month.

According to BBC reporter Richard Wilford, John Eustace’s side are ‘working’ on the possibility of keeping him for longer. The stopper penned a one-year deal when he joined over the summer.

Sunderland defender in-demand

Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin is reportedly on the radar of Premier League pair Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford. He helped the Black Cats gain promotion from League One last term.