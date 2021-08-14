Sheffield United move step closer to signing Ben Davies from Liverpool: Reports

Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades boss, identified the former Preston man as one of his top targets this summer after succeeding Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.

Sky Sports report today that United have secured a breakthrough in their chase of Davies, who joined the former Premier League champions in a cut-price deal in January but is yet to play a top-flight game for the Reds.

Davies is expected to join on loan next week, after United agreed to pay a loan fee to secure Davies’ services. The agreement also reportedly contains a promotion bonus should United return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Jokanovic revealed earlier this week that he expects Ronaldo Vieira, the former Leeds United man now playing in Serie A for Sampdoria, to join the Blades on loan next week. The Blades are in Championship action again this afternoon, away at Swansea City (8pm kick off).