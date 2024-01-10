Sheffield United return confirmed for highly-rated young star
Louie Marsh has made his expected return to Sheffield United after his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers was cut short
Highly-rated Sheffield United attacker Louie Marsh is officially back at Shirecliffe after his loan with Doncaster Rovres was brought to an end because of a serious injury.
Marsh, who played in United's Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City earlier this season before moving to Rovers, had been coveted by a number of League Two and League One clubs but was placed at Grant McCann's side to aid his development close to home.
However, shortly into his spell with Rovers, Marsh broke his arm in the match against Mansfield and has been sidelined ever since.
Rovers confirmed the news on their website, adding: "We thank Louie for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him all the very best for his future."
Another young Blades starlet Ollie Arblaster also recently returned to United after picking up an injury on loan at Port Vale.
Chris Wilder and coach Jack Lester were watching from the stands as Arblaster picked up the injury at Boro. "From where we were sat, it looked a lot more serious than it is," Wilder said. "So we're delighted with that, but he's going to be out for a few weeks. But he can do other bits and pieces in and around the group as well, so we're delighted to see him back."