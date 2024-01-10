Sheffield United return confirmed for highly-rated young star

Louie Marsh has made his expected return to Sheffield United after his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers was cut short

Louie Marsh is back at Sheffield United after an injury-stricken spell at Doncaster Rovers

Highly-rated Sheffield United attacker Louie Marsh is officially back at Shirecliffe after his loan with Doncaster Rovres was brought to an end because of a serious injury.

Marsh, who played in United's Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City earlier this season before moving to Rovers, had been coveted by a number of League Two and League One clubs but was placed at Grant McCann's side to aid his development close to home.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, shortly into his spell with Rovers, Marsh broke his arm in the match against Mansfield and has been sidelined ever since.

Rovers confirmed the news on their website, adding: "We thank Louie for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him all the very best for his future."

Another young Blades starlet Ollie Arblaster also recently returned to United after picking up an injury on loan at Port Vale.