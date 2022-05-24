Sheffield United retained list: Paul Heckingbottom begins building squad for promotion challenge

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom and the club have announced their retained list as he prepares for another Championship challenge next season

There were no real surprises on the list, with youngsters Angelo Cappello, Harvey Cullinan and Filip Uremovic all leaving – the latter having been initially signed on a short-term deal from Russian side Rubin Kazan.

Beau Anderson, Tyrese Bailey-Green and Ethan Slater have all been released.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club had already activated options for the extension of contracts for Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn and that was added to by promising pair Harry Boyes and Kyron Gordon.

Back-up goalkeepers Adam Davies and Jake Eastwood have been offered new contracts along with Leo Gaxha, Thomas Angell, Callum Hiddleston, Louie Marsh, Josh Smith and Luther Williams.