Sheffield United retained list: Paul Heckingbottom begins building squad for promotion challenge

Sheffield United have revealed their retained list for next season as Paul Heckingbottom begins the task of putting on another promotion challenge.

By Chris Holt
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 10:39 am
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom and the club have announced their retained list as he prepares for another Championship challenge next season
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom and the club have announced their retained list as he prepares for another Championship challenge next season

There were no real surprises on the list, with youngsters Angelo Cappello, Harvey Cullinan and Filip Uremovic all leaving – the latter having been initially signed on a short-term deal from Russian side Rubin Kazan.

Beau Anderson, Tyrese Bailey-Green and Ethan Slater have all been released.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United: Transfer target list presented to hierarchy

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The club had already activated options for the extension of contracts for Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn and that was added to by promising pair Harry Boyes and Kyron Gordon.

Back-up goalkeepers Adam Davies and Jake Eastwood have been offered new contracts along with Leo Gaxha, Thomas Angell, Callum Hiddleston, Louie Marsh, Josh Smith and Luther Williams.

MORE: The good, the bad and the downright ugly of last season plus a look into the future

United had already announced the imminent departures of three players before last season finished with David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman on that initial list.

Paul HeckingbottomHarry Boyes