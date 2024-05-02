Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder has not given up hope that Oli McBurnie will play again this season after the Sheffield United striker received a positive second opinion on the injury that was initially thought to have prematurely curtailed his campaign. The Scottish international forward missed United’s last two trips, to Manchester United and Newcastle, with a groin issue.

An initial scan revealed that the damage was sufficient enough to end McBurnie’s involvement for the current season, leading to fears that he had played his last game for the Blades ahead of his contract expiring in the summer. But speaking after the 5-1 defeat at St. James’ Park, which confirmed his side’s relegation back to the Championship at the first time of asking, Wilder said: “We had better news on Oli McBurnie in the second opinion and the second scan. It'll still be touch and go if he plays again this season but he doesn't need surgery and hopefully, if we can get him back for the last game of the season that'll be brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McAtee, who was this week named young player of the season for the entire South Yorkshire region at The Star football awards, will be assessed this week after missing out at Newcastle with a similar injury that forced him to be substituted at Old Trafford less than half an hour after coming off the bench himself. “He missed out,” Wilder said of the Manchester City loanee, and we've got a week to hopefully get him back right.” McBurnie’s injury is the latest in a series of them for the Blades this season, a situation that has undoubtedly contributed to their poor season overall. Just three more goals conceded in their last three matches will see them equal the unwanted Premier League record, Swindon Town’s 100 in 1993/94 from 42 matches, with the long absences of club skipper John Egan and vice-captain Chris Basham contributing to what Wilder has acknowledged as a lack of leadership amongst his back-line.

As of mid-April, the Blades had suffered 28 fitness issues this season and lost players for a combined 1,471 days - more than four years. The increase in injuries is a trend that is only going one way - in the Premier League, Newcastle, Brentford and Crystal Palace have even worse fitness records than United - with United even commissioning an independent investigation into the problem earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm looking at it and it's the same amount of games, really,” said Wilder on the general injury trend. “I suppose one thing is that the international players are playing all year round but there are more injuries being flagged up, whether it's from a physiological point of view, a characteristic point of view, whether players are flagging up more soft tissue injuries at an early stage and medical departments are scanning everything.

"Maybe a few years ago stuff won't have been scanned and players just played through it. Everybody talks about how many players play through a season 100 per cent match-fit. There's always the bumps and bruises of players playing with injuries. Maybe now people are scanning everything that moves and you're out for two weeks and you shouldn't do this or that. Maybe that's why there's more injuries getting flagged up.