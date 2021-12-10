Describing some of the changes the former Leeds manager has made behind the scenes after replacing Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm, Hourihane cited United’s preparation for matches as the biggest difference between the two regimes.

The midfielder has started both of United’s outings under Heckingbottom and, speaking ahead of Monday’s clash with Queens Park Rangers, told The Star: “There’s been a slight change of formation but the most obvious thing is the tempo, it’s much higher now. Maybe it’s more of a British thing but the work in the week is much more about the tackling and intensity. There’s much more competitiveness.

“Listen, that’s not a criticism of what went before. Far from it, because everyone has their own way of working and Slav has his methods which have done really well for him.

“But if you ask me what the most noticeable thing is from my perspective, then that’s it.”

Hourihane, whose contract at Aston Villa expires at the end of the season, worked under Heckingbottom during the 44-year-old’s first managerial posting at Barnsley - winning promotion from League One and also the EFL Trophy before heading to the Midlands. Heckingbottom joined Leeds following his success at Oakwell before joining United, initially as their under-23’s coach, after a spell north of the border with Hibernian.

With United entering their game against Mark Warburton’s side on the back of a three match winning streak, two of which have been masterminded by Heckingbottom, Hourihane added: “Him being at Barnsley before, he knows the area and he knows how to get a tune out of the lads. He knows that what people want to see is a hard working, honest bunch and that really comes across.

“The gaffer is a great guy, that’s the first thing I ever thought about him the first time I met him. But he comes down really hard if standards aren’t what he wants.”

Having accepted he will not be offered a new deal at Villa, given their ambitious spending plans after being promoted back to the Premier League, Hourihane’s hopes of earning a permanent stay at United have increased thanks to Heckingbottom’s presence - although Jokanovic was responsible for hiring him.

Explaining how he remained in contact with Heckingbottom after leaving Barnsley, Hourihane, who eventually wants to become a coach himself, said: “It was a natural relationship really, so we always stayed in touch.

“I was his captain there and when I started doing my badges, I asked him about a few things because he’s a young coach himself. I value his opinion so he was the obvious person to turn to.”

“Doing them, the badges, I think they possibly help with my football now too,” Hourihane, a Republic of Ireland international continued. “I’ve just done my B licence so there’s a long way to go yet but you do look at things differently.