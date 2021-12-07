A three time promotion winner at Blundell Park, Buckley plucked Lester from obscurity of park pitch football and turned him into the centre-forward who would go on to excel for Nottingham Forest, Chesterfield and of course Sheffield United. But the likes of David Platt, Neil Warnock and Chelsea legend Kerry Dixon, his manager during a brief spell at Doncaster Rovers on loan, were also noteworthy sources of information. Now, having been appointed United’s head of player development following last month’s managerial reshuffle, Lester is looking to pass on the ideas he gleaned from this influential quartet to the strikeforce Paul Heckingbottom hopes can fire his team into the Championship play-offs and from there, the Premier League.

“Day to day I’m coaching but Hecky wants us all to break off from time to time and do sessions with the lads from different departments,” Lester continues, explaining how training under the new regime will work. “The gaffer was a defender, so he might do little bits with them. Macca (assistant manager Stuart McCall) played in midfield and I was an attacker, so we can both help them.

“Platty, at Forest he taught me how to arrive in the box unnoticed and shoot through someone’s legs. Kerry, he was the master at getting across your marker – just excellent.

“Looking back, I suppose I was pretty spoiled being able to work with some of those guys. Alan included, because he played my position too. Some of the things they passed on, you look back and think ‘That was so simple but it makes so much sense.’ So hopefully with the way it’s working now, I’ll be able to relay that to the lads here now. We’re lucky to have some brilliant forwards but you never stop learning. Ever. So hopefully that can be a help.”

Lester scored 16 times in 50 appearances during two seasons with United, having joined them soon after their defeat in the 2003 play-off final at the Millennium Stadium. On Saturday afternoon, during another visit to the Welsh capital, he watched David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp both find the back of the net during a 3-2 win over Cardiff City. Sharp, who turns 36 in February, will enter Monday’s game against Queens Park Rangers as the club’s leading marksman this season. McGoldrick, aged 34, is also showing no signs of slowing down.

“I got better as I got older as well, because you get to understand the game more,” Lester acknowledges, admitting Sharp and McGoldrick will be encouraged to help some of their younger teammates. “The best teachers are often the older players. When I was at Grimsby, Clive Mendonca was there - a brilliant striker - and he used to pass on so many tips. Something I’ve noticed over the years is, often, the best coaches also know when to leave well alone.”

But not always, Lester reminds, explaining how his own views on football have been shaped by some good old fashioned rollickings.

“Alan, at Grimsby he subbed me once after 20 minutes, because I didn’t hold the ball up. Nevermind that I’d hit the post moments earlier.

“Alan was from the ‘If you can’t do it, do one’ school. But he was brilliant for me.”

So too, it transpires, was Richard O’Kelly; then one of Buckley’s most trusted lieutenants and recently head coach at Aston Villa.

“Richard was full of positivity. He phoned me the other day, to wish everyone good luck. He only had a go at me once, when I wasn’t at the front of a running drill during training. He went ballistic: ‘You’re a young player and you’re not leading the way? You’ve always got to be at the front.’ Still, it’s great to have these different pictures. It’s good to have a story, because that makes up who you are as a person and a coach.”

Lester, whose journey towards the technical area began when he volunteered to work with members of Forest’s academy, recounts one tracing back to Chris Wilder’s time in charge of United; just before he delivered the second of two promotions. Although Wilder left earlier this year and is now in charge of Middlesbrough, Lester insists the tale is still relevant. Because, after being installed as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor a fortnight ago, he believes it provides some clues about the environment Heckingbottom wants to create.

Like Lester, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief was invited to join United’s youth programme at Wilder’s behest; completing a spell in caretaker charge of the senior squad last term as they spiralled towards relegation. United were as good as down when Heckingbottom stepped-up from his role with their under-23’s. But he acquitted himself well enough, restoring some calm amid the chaos caused by Wilder’s exit, to be handed the position on a permanent basis when Jokanovic’s relationship with the board also began to sour only five months after moving to South Yorkshire.

“Chris, he’s our good mate and he invited me to watch training,” Lester says. “I phoned a pal driving home and said ‘They’ve got a chance of going up into the Prem,’ which they eventually did. I could tell because of the noise around the session. The thud of the ball, the shouting. All of the lads involved were so competitive and bang on point.”

“We want the same thing,” he adds. “When I was a player, I always wanted sessions to be about winning and losing. Why? Because the very best players, yes they enjoy it. But they’re also extremely competitive.