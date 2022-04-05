Sheffield United: Republic of Ireland star admits 'We are now outsiders to reach the play-offs'
Sheffield United have been told they are no longer among the favourites to qualify for the end of season play-offs.
Speaking ahead of tonight’s game against Queens Park Rangers, centre-half John Egan insisted the odds on Paul Heckingbottom’s side securing an immediate return to the Premier League have now lengthened following last weekend’s defeat by Stoke City.
Egan, who is again expected to captain United in Billy Sharp’s absence, admitted both he and his team mates had fallen well below their usual high standards at the bet365 Stadium - where his own goal proved enough to settle the game.
The result saw United drop from fifth to eighth in the Championship table with seven matches remaining. Although they are only a point behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, both above United in the rankings, possess games in hand.
“We are outsiders now,” Egan said. “We are outside the top six and so that makes us outsiders.
“We have to get three points here. Onto the next game, that’s all we are doing. And then the one after that and the one after that.”
Rangers, directly below United in the table, count Egan’s compatriots Jeff Hendrick and Kieran Westwood, the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, among their squad.
“It’s funny, I was only texting Jeff this morning,” Egan said last night. “He’s a good mate, we’re quite close and we’ve been playing football together since we were about 15 years old.”
Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder wanted to sign Hendrick during his hugely successful spell in charge, guiding United out of the second tier and to ninth in the top-flight before departing following the collapse of his relationship with the board of directors midway through last season.
“I heard about that, yes,” Egan continued. “But, to be honest, I didn’t really talk about it with Jeff.
“The friendship is going to have to be put aside for now. Then we can be mates again afterwards.”
Despite their indifferent away form, United are unbeaten at home since the end of October having kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 outings at Bramall Lane.
“Our home form has been brilliant and we’ve just got to keep that going,” Egan said. “It’s under the lights and we want to take advantage.”