Sharp, who has scored 15 goals so far this season, is set to miss tomorrow’s game against Queens Park Rangers after failing to recover from the hamstring problem which also ruled him out of last weekend’s defeat at Stoke City.

That result left Paul Heckingbottom’s side eighth in the table - a point outside of the play-off positions - with seven matches remaining. Currie, officially the greatest ever footballer to pull on a United shirt, told The Star he hopes Sharp gets “back out there” as quickly as possible after describing his admiration for the 36-year-old.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Sharp is battling back from a hamstring problem: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“I like to send Billy a text if he does well or the team does well,” Currie said. “I’ve got so much admiration for him as a player and as a person too. Genuinely, I can’t speak highly enough of Billy so, every so often, I tell him ‘Well done’ or ‘Well played’ - just stuff like that really.”

“Not only do I think Billy is a great player with what he contributes to the team on and off the pitch, I also think because of the way he carries himself he’s an inspiration too. He’s the type of person who drags others along with him. That’s not a criticism of anyone else. But it is a reflection of the type of guy Billy is too. I just hope he’s back out there as quickly as possible.”

Speaking to the media at United’s training complex today, Heckingbottom acknowledged Sharp could miss the meeting with Mark Warburton’s side and Saturday’s visit of AFC Bournemouth because of the damage he suffered during the win over Barnsley last month.

But Oli McBurnie could return to action after making progress in his battle to overcome a thigh issue.

Tony Currie unveils a plaque at Sheffield United's ground in his honour

“Bill, it’s just that last little bit,” Heckingbottom said. “He was running before Stoke but when he started to do the really intensive stuff, he just felt it a little bit.