The Republic of Ireland international, on loan from Aston Villa, struggled for game time at the beginning of the season and appeared low on confidence when he was substituted during the first half of a match against Millwall earlier this term.

But after forcing his way back into the team, starting both of United’s outings under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, Hourihane is expected to feature again when Queens Park Rangers visit Bramall Lane on Monday.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United replaces Conor Hourihane during the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, in October: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

Reflecting upon his dramatic turnaround in fortunes, he admitted: “I wanted to make an immediate impact, everyone does, but it didn’t start that well for me.

“I’ve played pretty much everywhere I’ve been and that was probably the first time I hadn’t really.

“To be honest at my age, I should take that. I suppose it’s not a bad record to have.

“Still, it was challenging because you want to be involved.

Conor Hourihane is expected to start for Sheffield United against Queens Park Rangers: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“I’m a 30 year old man and so I had to act like one and show that I was prepared to work.”

Out of contract next summer, Hourihane has admitted he would be interested in joining United on a permanent basis when his deal at Villa Park expires. Heckingbottom’s captain at Barnsley, where they helped deliver a League One promotion and EFL Trophy to Oakwell before going their separate ways, Hourihane started his career as a trainee at Sunderland. He has also represented Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, and spent the second-half of last season with Swansea City.