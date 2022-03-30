Sheffield United: Remembering Dean Saunders' cheeky "throw-in" goal against Port Vale, 24 years ago this week

Saunders chased a pass from Tri Dellas down the left wing and watched as Vale goalkeeper Paul Musselwhite raced out of his goal and attempted to slide the ball out of play and away from danger.

Saunders picked up the ball, assessed his options and then threw the ball against Musselwhite’s back, before rolling it home in front of the Kop in front of almost 16,000 at Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite what many think, the goal was – and still is – legal. The FA’s rules on throw-ins state that “If a player, while correctly taking a throw-in, intentionally throws the ball at an opponent in order to play the ball again but neither in a careless nor a reckless manner nor using excessive force, the referee allows play to continue."

“I made a run out to the left wing and big Tri flicked one with the outside of his foot, which I thought was going out of play,” Saunders remembered of the goal.

“At one point I'd given up, but it started curling round and down the line. The goalkeeper did well because he read it, he came sliding out. I let him slide out of play and there was no-one else with me.

“So he turned his back, I threw it onto his backside and it rolled nicely for me. Luckily I've just stroked it in.

“I had that much time to think about what I was going to do when he slid it out of play, I knew he was going to get there before me. I do it in training, messing about. But I've never done it in a game.”