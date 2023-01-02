Sheffield United have recalled wing-back Harry Boyes from League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers, with immediate effect.

The youngster made 16 appearances during his spell at Forest Green, contributing three assists.

Boyes made the step up to League One in the summer after impressing in non-league for Solihull Moors last season and depending on the severity of Max Lowe's injury – the wing-back missing the trip to QPR this evening with a side issue – United may now elect to send Boyes on loan again for the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Rovers said: “We thank Harry for all of efforts during his time at FGR and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

United will also take decisions on the rest of their loan players in this window, with Will Osula’s spell at Derby County likely to come under consideration.

The young striker has been used sparingly at Pride Park and was sent off earlier today in a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley, incurring a suspension as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad