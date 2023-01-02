Will Osula, the Sheffield United striker, was shown a straight red card in Derby County’s 4-0 rout of Accrington Stanley this afternoon, with two former Blades on target.

David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane were on target as Paul Warne’s men ran riot at Pride Park, with victory soured somewhat after Osula saw a straight red for appearing to kick out at a defender following a tangle of bodies.

The teenager only came off the bench in the 64th minute before seeing red 15 minutes later, and is now expected to miss the Rams’ next three matches.

Osula has not enjoyed a great deal of consistent game-time since moving to Pride Park in the summer, but has shown fleeting glimpses of his ability in front of goal with five strikes in 21 appearances.

He is one of a number of EFL loans that United will review now the January transfer window is open, with boss Warne admitting recently that he was preparing himself for the prospect of receiving an early-January call to say the teenage prospect had been summoned back to Bramall Lane.

“I think Will and Lewis Dobbin have plenty to give us," the former Rotherham United manager said. "Are they both going to start every game this season? No, they're not. But then I couldn't guarantee that to a Collo, McGoldrick or a Conor Hourihane. But I think they're contributing nicely.

"I like having them here and they have been brilliant options for me to start or to bring off the bench because they've both got pace in their game. But what I think, what their parental clubs think - and I try to keep the lines of conversation open all the time - and what their agents think are different things.

"I would like to think that they'll stay here, but I have to plan in case I get a phone call on January 2 to say there's been an injury at X club, they're going back and you need to make a plan and decide who you want to bring in to replace. That's the constant struggle you have."

