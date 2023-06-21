News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United put a price on their shirt - with one important caveat

With Sheffield United expected to unveil a new shirt sponsor next season, if current partners Randox Health do not take up an option to continue their partnership following the club’s promotion to the Premier League, The Star understands that agreements with gambling firms will not be considered.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

Although those are set to be outlawed across the Premier League at the end of the forthcoming campaign, United are still permitted to strike a 12 month long deal with companies from that sphere.

But in order not to offend cultural sensitivities in his native Saudi Arabia, and potentially prevent United from entering into other business arrangements with members of its business community, owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has instructed them not to be considered.

That marks the continuation of a policy which has been in place since he gained sole control of United in 2019. However, acknowledging that societal norms are different in the UK, Prince Abdullah and his associates have not extended the ban to other aspects of United’s commercial dealings which include an arrangement with Saudi car hire experts Yelo.

After returning to the top-flight last term, United are believed to be seeking at least £6m per year for their jersey rights. If a short-term partnership is brokered, this figure is likely to rise if Paul Heckingbottom’s team avoid an immediate return to the Championship. The competition’s leading names, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, routinely receive £40m or more a season while Newcastle have negotiated a lucrative package with Saudi events experts Sela.

Sheffield United's shirt could have a new name on the front next season: Paul Thomas /SportimageSheffield United's shirt could have a new name on the front next season: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
