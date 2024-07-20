Sheffield United £5m transfer gathers pace as medical booked after Leeds United agreement
Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle is set to undergo a medical at Championship rivals Leeds United after the clubs agreed a £5m deal for the player.
Leeds had two previous bids of £4m rejected by the Bramall Lane outfit. Those offers had different payment structures but the clubs have now struck an agreement after the Whites increased their bid. Bogle has just 12 months remaining on his contract in South Yorkshire, after the Blades activated a one-year option to extend his deal at the end of last season.
Chris Wilder’s side are in a period of rebuilding after their relegation from the Premier League and have ultimately accepted Bogle’s departure to a possible promotion rival, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next season.
Now the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported Bogle is booked in for a medical with Leeds and will join the club for their pre-season training camp in Germany. The Whites will play two games before finalising their friendly schedule against La Liga side Valencia at Elland Road on August 3.
Bogle is likely to make his debut for Leeds during one of the two games in Germany. The defender’s departure has moved swiftly, after The Star reported on Friday night that he would be given permission to miss Saturday’s friendly with Chesterfield as he closed in on a move to Elland Road.
With George Baldock also leaving Bramall Lane this summer after coming to the end of his contract, it will leave Irish teenager Sam Curtis and fellow youngsters Femi Seriki and Sai Sachdev as the only right-backs at Chris Wilder’s disposal who have any first-team experience. It is just under three weeks until the Blades kick off their Championship campaign against Preston North End on Friday, August 9 as they now seek to add some experience to the right full-back position.
