Jayden Bogle edging closer to move from Sheffield United to Leeds United

Jayden Bogle looks set to join Leeds United from Sheffield United | Sportimage

Sheffield United appear set to lose Jayden Bogle to Leeds United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Jayden Bogle could be given permission to miss Sheffield United’s friendly against Chesterfield tomorrow after a transfer move to United’s big rivals Leeds United edged closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Yorkshire side have had a couple of offers rejected for Bogle already this summer after identifying him as Daniel Farke’s top transfer target following the sale of Archie Gray to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Bogle’s contractual situation made United vulnerable, after the defender entered the final year of his Bramall Lane contract. But the Blades faced a choice over whether to keep him and strengthen their own promotion push, or let him leave for a side expected to be a direct rival in the race for the Premier League next season.

Leeds were confident that their latest offer would meet United’s valuation, with a deal potentially moving forward quickly over the weekend. Barring any unforeseen late hitches, Bogle is expected to miss United’s second friendly of pre-season against Paul Cook’s Spireites tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Derby defender’s impending departure is another huge blow for boss Chris Wilder, who has only recently seen his side’s recruitment drive kick slowly into action after 14 players left earlier in the summer after relegation.

One of those was George Baldock, for so long Bogle’s direct rival for the right-back shirt, who moved to Greece on a free transfer. If and when Bogle’s departure is officially confirmed, it will leave Irish teenager Sam Curtis and fellow youngsters Femi Seriki and Sai Sachdev as the only United right-backs with any first-team experience.

United kick off their Championship season three weeks today at Preston, and Unitedites will hope that Bogle’s transfer fee will be invested for a quality replacement in time for the trip to face Ryan Lowe’s side.