Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie have scored nine times apiece already this season.

Their double act, one of the major factors behind Sheffield United’s climb to second in the Championship, has been more prolific than 19 of the division’s teams have been on home soil since August. It has also spawned seven more goals than Coventry City, who travel to Bramall Lane on Boxing Day, have so far managed on their travels throughout the campaign.

It is for precisely that reason why so many of United’s rivals will be disturbed by Billy Sharp’s return to form. The 36-year-old, whose netted for the second time in as many outings during this week’s victory over Wigan Athletic, is one of the most clinical strikers in English football. And, if Paul Heckingbottom has three devastating finishers at his disposal, United will be a difficult team to stop as they look to close in on a return to the Premier League.

“We want as many players scoring as possible, not just two or three,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “The more the better it is, because it gives you options and it also causes a problem for opponents.”

“In fairness to Billy, he’s not always had chances dropping to him lately,” the United manager added. “When he’s played, he’s played well. But they’ve not been falling. Now they are and we know what happens then.”

Having opened his account for the season against Huddersfield Town earlier this month, Sharp’s upturn in fortunes could not have come at a better time for United. Despite producing some flashes of brilliance, Ndiaye is inevitably showing signs of fatigue following his exploits for Senegal during the World Cup in Qatar. McBurnie is also not yet fit enough to start after undergoing surgery to repair a hernia midway through last month. An ankle complaint has complicated his rehabilitation programme, although he was named on the bench for United’s clashes with Athletic and Mark Fotheringham’s side.

“We’ve got Jebbo (Daniel Jebbison) coming back, Reda (Khadra) and Rhian as well, who will hopefully be ready from injury as quickly as possible,” Heckingbottom said. “There can be a good spread there.”

Tellingly, leaders Burnley also have more than one marksman capable of scoring on a regular basis. Like McBurnie and Ndiaye, Jay Rodriguez has struck nine times in the league this season, with Nathan Tella and Manuel Benson both claiming seven. Third placed Blackburn Rovers are reliant on Ben Brereton Diaz while Watford and Norwich City also have at least two players impressing on a regular basis. That will increase their chances, and their confidence, of overhauling Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Sheffield United strikers Iliman Ndiaye and captain Billy Sharp: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sharp’s effort in Greater Manchester was the 249th league goal of a career which has seen him become the leading scorer in the competition since its rebranding and also across the top four professional divisions this century.

“We all know what Billy is capable of, he’s shown it often enough,” said Heckingbottom. “With him and others coming through again, it increases the competition and it also means we don’t have to take unnecessary risks which we have been forced to do in the past.”

“He’s a finisher, one of the best there is,” Heckingbottom added. “But the thing I really like about him is his attitude, every single day.”

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United has been in fne form this season: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images