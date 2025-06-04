Two coaches on the move and one staying put amongst Sheffield United’s Championship rivals

One of Sheffield United’s likely promotion rivals next season have made a big decision over their manager today after a campaign of underachievement last term. Middlesbrough have confirmed that Michael Carrick, who succeeded current Blades chief Chris Wilder at the Riverside, has been relieved of his duties.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder leaves the Teesside outfit after missing out on a play-off place in the season just concluded. Carrick, who previously had a spell as United caretaker manager, had been in charge at Boro since succeeding Wilder in October 2022.

A statement from the club read: " Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick. Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club. We'd like thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future."

Boro won just one of their final six games in 2024-25 to finish 10th in the table, four points outside the play-off spots and some way off third-placed United, who were condemned to another season of Championship football after losing in the play-off final to Sunderland.

Carrick was the Championship’s longest-serving manager but paid the price for an under-par season, with uncertainty over the future of former United stopper Alan Fettis who is Boro’s goalkeeping coach. In his first season Carrick led Boro to fourth, with eighth and 10th-placed finishes in the two seasons that followed.

Elsewhere in the division, Norwich City have appointed Bristol City’s Liam Manning as their new manager after triggering the release clause in his contract. Manning guided the Robins into the play-offs, where they were beaten 6-0 on aggregate by the Blades on their way to more Wembley woe.

Former Norwich boss Alex Neil has signed a new deal at Millwall, keeping him at The Den “for the foreseeable future.” The Scot said: “Since my first day, the commitment and togetherness I’ve seen from everyone at the club - players, staff, and fans - has been really special.

“That unity has helped us build strong foundations for the seasons ahead, and to be a part of that journey is incredibly exciting. I’ve said it many times: this club is special. It’s only when you truly experience the work going on behind the scenes, speak with the fans, and work alongside the players and staff day in and day out, that you realise just how unique it really is.”