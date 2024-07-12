Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield United man sends emotional message to supporters after announcing retirement

Richard Stearman, the former Sheffield United defender whose iconic boozy celebrations became one of the lasting memory of the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League in 2019, has announced his retirement from professional football. The centre-half played almost 600 career games, also representing clubs including Leicester City, Wolves and Derby County.

Last seen at Solihull Moors, Stearman joined the Blades in 2017 and made 50 appearances in that time, establishing a reputation as a consummate professional and ultimate team man amongst those who worked with him. He later moved onto Huddersfield before a spell at Pride Park.

In a statement announcing his decision, Stearman said: “As players we all know that this day will eventually come. However, it has always somehow seemed in the future. That another season playing will just happen, as that's what we do. Well for me that day has now arrived.

“After 20 years and nearly 600 appearances I am announcing my retirement from professional football. Reflecting on my career I feel incredibly fortunate and proud to have represented the clubs I have. Thank you to all the managers, coaches, general members of staff and my agent Tam. Without you guys none of it would have been possible. To my teammates, thank you.

“On a day to day basis you have made coming into work an absolute joy. We have shared extreme highs and lows together and I am lucky enough to call many of you friends for life. In truth you guys are what I will miss the most. To the fans. Thank you for your continued support throughout. As Covid proved, the game is a shadow of itself without you.

“I feel grateful to have built a special bond with many of you. Please know I have loved my time at each one of your clubs. I am and will continue to be a fan of them all. To my parents and sister. Thank you doesn't seem to be enough. Your endless sacrifices have made it possible for me to live my dream. I hope I have made you proud.

“Lastly to my incredible wife Beth. My biggest supporter through the good times and bad. You have given me three beautiful children for which I am eternally grateful. Your love and support has meant the world to me. Our family is my greatest achievement. Stears.”