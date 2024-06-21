Former Sheffield United favourite sacked as national team manager after 'review'
Former Sheffield United skipper Robert Page has been sacked as manager of Wales, the country’s FA has announced this morning. The former Blades defender spent four years in charge, having initially been given the role on an interim basis back in November 2020 in place of Ryan Giggs.
He was then appointed permanently in September 2022 and oversaw the team at two major tournaments, leading Wales to Euro 2020 and then their first World Cup appearance since 1958 in 2022. But more recently, Page's position came under review following disappointing friendly results against Gibraltar and Slovakia in June. Rhys Norrington-Davies, the United left-back, is a Wales regular while Alan Knill, Chris Wilder’s No.2, and coach Jack Lester are also part of the Welsh set-up.
Dave Adams, the FAW’s chief football officer, said: “I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s head coach and then onto the role of Cymru head coach. Rob’s work has delivered success reaching the round of 16 at EURO 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our men’s national team to major tournaments.”
Noel Mooney, FAW chief executive, added: “On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the national teams. Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years.”
FAW president Steve Williams said: “I am incredibly grateful for all that Rob has done in his role as Cymru men’s national team manager and I want to put on record my gratitude for taking Cymru to EURO 2020 and the FIFA World Cup. Rob’s passion for the country shone through in his visits to schools, clubs and communities across the breadth of Wales. I know Rob was incredibly proud of taking the World Cup squad announcement to his hometown of Tylorstown.”
