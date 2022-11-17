After seeing their team finish the last round of fixtures before the tournament ranked second in the Championship table, United’s coaching staff granted the majority of its members time-off following last weekend’s win over Cardiff City.

But Heckingbottom has warned that any slip in standards over the next fortnight, before preparations for next month’s home game against Huddersfield Town begin to ratchet-up, could have disastrous consequences for United’s promotion push.

“When it’s the end of the season, that’s when the boys will really go away on holiday,” Heckingbottom explained. “A lot of our lads haven’t had a break in a long time, when you look at how the calendar is these days. Physically, we know their bodies will be able to cope. But mentally, we need them to get away from football for a bit. Remember, everything is geared around getting people ready for Huddersfield. That’s the difference (between now and pre-season).”

Although United have prioritised the psychological well-being of their players, their medical experts also hope to use the pause in the domestic schedule to ensure the likes of Max Lowe, Sander Berge, Tommy Doyle and John Fleck are all available for selection when Mark Fotheringham’s men make the short journey to South Yorkshire. Berge and Lowe have been out since last month and September respectively, while Fleck and Doyle, on loan from Manchester City, are thought to be suffering from relatively minor complaints.

With Oli McBurnie recently confirming he will not be travelling abroad after undergoing surgery on Monday to repair a hernia, Heckingbottom said: “I’ve encouraged the boys to get away and have some time in the sun with their families. Some are, some aren’t. There are going to be staff here (at the training complex) so if they want to come in and do a few bits and pieces, then they can.

“But everything, as I’ve made clear, is all about making sure we’re in the best shape possible to face Huddersfield. Because we are still in a season.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talks to Tommy Doyle and Oli McBurnie (right): Darren Staples / Sportimage

Mark Fotheringham, the manager of Huddersfield Town, brings his team to Sheffield United next month: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images