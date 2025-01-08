Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United "aim high" in transfer market as Chris Wilder outlines "attractive proposition" at Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder is convinced that Sheffield United are an attractive proposition for players as he presses on with his attempts to bolster his squad this month. The Blades boss has prioritised quality over quantity in the transfer market and is convinced that the targets he has identified can make a big difference in United’s promotion push in the final 20 games of the campaign.

The pressure to deliver new players has been alleviated somewhat, with a week and a half to go until United’s next Championship clash at home to Norwich City, but that doesn’t mean Wilder and his recruitment staff are taking a back seat. Work is ongoing with players, clubs and agents, with United confident of ensuring Ben Brereton Diaz returns to South Yorkshire on loan from Southampton.

As we revealed recently Wilder is also keen on Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City while defensive reinforcements are also on his radar after the season-ending injury suffered by Harry Souttar on Boxing Day. United will face competition from their promotion rivals for the players they have identified this winter, but Wilder agrees that the work United have done so far this season will only make potential signings more keen to get on board.

“We aim high, for players,” Wilder, whose side are one point off league leaders Leeds United as they take a break from league action for their FA Cup tie with Cardiff City tomorrow evening, said. “So there are some that are out of our reach, we understand that, but there are some who are realistic targets and who are good fits both ways. So that's what we are trying to portray, for the players coming here. Whether they're loans or permanent signings, we're a great option going forward.

“There have been a lot of good things happening at this football club. A takeover, new owners. We're producing players in the academy. We're in a great position. The young boys are doing fabulously well. A new way of playing, which I'd like to think the supporters are seeing and enjoying. It's a different style we've implemented, I'm enjoying coaching and managing it as well as the other coaches. It's still a big club in the division, close to and over 30,000 attendances over Christmas and our league position puts us in a good place for players to say: 'Yeah, I want a bit of that. I'll enjoy that.'

“Our reputation [as coaching staff] is good and intact, still, after maybe a couple of disappointing periods at our last clubs, so I'd like to think that players would enjoy coming to play for us and in this team. and most importantly, this football club. It's a great club to play for. And even when I speak to players who maybe didn't have incredibly successful periods here, they still enjoyed playing and the way we treated them. What we're about. So going forward I'd like to think we're an attractive proposition for those players, and it's a good fit both ways.”