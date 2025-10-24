Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom is not surprised by Sheffield United’s recent upturn in form ahead of Friday night’s Championship clash.

The Blades secured a second consecutive win on Tuesday evening, coming from behind to beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park, to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

After losing each of their opening five Championship matches this term, the Blades made the decision to sack former boss Rubén Sellés last month and reappoint Chris Wilder, who was expected to oversee an instant shift in results. However, he oversaw three defeats in his first four matches back in charge prior to the October international break.

Following the pause, United have won each of their last two matches, meaning they will be going in search of a third successive Championship win for the first time since February when they travel to Deepdale.

And in the opinion of former Blades boss Heckingbottom, United’s recent upturn in form has come as no great surprise, highlighting the quality Wilder has at his mercy.

Heckingbottom gives Blades verdict

“They’ve spent money again,” Heckingbottom North End’s club website. “They’ve lost a couple of big players but spent money again and invested in the squad.

“I'm sure the previous manager would have liked that investment and all the squad put together earlier because if it's not, you always feel like you're chasing. I think they've been a victim of that.

“But certainly with the calibre of player, the size of the squad, and the quality of the squad, it's no surprise to me that they've started picking up results.”