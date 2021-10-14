Sheffield United: Press conference updates from John Egan and Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of Stoke City clash
Slavisa Jokanovic and John Egan faced the media this morning to preview Sheffield United’s clash with Stoke City at Bramall Lane this weekend.
United return to action on Saturday afternoon after a two-week international break, looking to put defeat at Bournemouth in their last game behind them and get back to winning ways.
Here’s what the pair said, and stay tuned throughout the day for the latest news from Bramall Lane. ..
Sheffield United pre-Stoke press conference
SJ on Stoke
Stoke started very well, we checked a lot of the last game. They are physical and a strong team, one of the biggest winners in the physical parts of their work is impressive. They combine well and score goals, they can be a real danger for us and have started better than us. It’s a good chance for us to take one step forward.
SJ: ‘Long way to go'
Now 35 games are ahead of us, the season is not over and has just started. We clearly know we can do better than we are doing right now, we are not satisfied with our start, but we are in some kind of change and are trying something different than before.
What worked on over break?
We tried to check our defensive work and our offensive work in the creation side and positional play and shape, a lot of things. We made some work before and refreshed, we will try to check everything that is immediately important for us. We made some progress at Bournemouth, the team trusts we can still play better football and make more benefit from our game.
SJ on Olsen
I don’t expect more assists but he has conducted himself well so far, he’s an experienced player at a different level around the world and I am looking for progress and improvement from everyone. There is big expectation with him like there is for different players.
SJ on Ndiaye
He is not 16 years old, he is an adult and is part of this competition. I use him and he has started the majority of the games, he finished some games with some kind of problem but we must know these are his first months in senior football and from my point of view he had a good month. He offered something we missed.
McBurnie, Mousset, McGoldrick all fit?
They are all fit, they are working with the team and available for selection depending on my decision. I need impact from all the team, not just one or two players. The team hasn’t been at the level we expect, we are making some progress but there is a gap for improvement and I hope impact will come from those players and all the team too.
Any other absentees?
We have to check Baldock still. Burke and Freeman still aren’t working with us.
Slav on Sander Berge
He won’t be available, he needs more time. The last time he stopped and start, but we need to start one time more and he won’t be available for the game. It’s around 10 days out but we will see exactly what will happen, it’s not the first time for him and he won’t be available for the next game.
Egan on what he expects from Stoke test
It’ll be tough, they’re a really good side. They’ve shown that this season. Hopefully we can prepare right and give everything to get three points.