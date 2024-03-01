Chris Wilder has moved a step closer to his dream of having some tough selection decisions to make after George Baldock and Ben Brereton Diaz returned to training ahead of Monday night's Arsenal clash. Baldock hasn't played since the turn of the year while Brereton Diaz has missed United's last three matches with a hamstring issue.

But both men are expected to return to the squad to face Mikel Arteta's side, giving Wilder the dilemma of whether to throw them back in or stick with the personnel, and shape, that saw a much-improved performance in defeat at Wolves last weekend.

With that in mind we tasked our man to step into Wilder's shoes and select the side he would send out to face the title-chasing Gunners at Bramall Lane ... has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?

1 . Ivo Grbic Back in the side at Wolves and had very little to do to suggest that should change against Arsenal. If he has to kick the ball out with a player injured, though, he should boot it into Row Z rather than risk giving away an embarrassing and controversial goal like at Wolves Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle George Baldock’s return to fitness will give Wilder a real selection headache at right back but with Baldock out for a couple of months it’d be a real risk to throw him back in against Arsenal from the start, so I’d expect Bogle to keep his place Photo Sales

3 . Anel Ahmedhodžić The Bosnian sees his future as a central defender but he looked back to his old self at Wolves, both defensively and carrying the ball forward too from right centre-half. So I’m happy for him to continue there in my team Photo Sales