Chris Wilder has been toying with the idea of changes to his Sheffield United starting XI all week after Saturday's 5-0 hammering at home to Aston Villa. The Blades boss admitted that question marks would be asked about his decisions in that game, ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.
The Blades kick off at Kenilworth Road bottom of the table and 10 points adrift of the hosts, who are fourth from bottom. Wilder is still without goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and faces a number of big decisions as he looks to elicit a response from his side. We tasked our man to come up with the side he would send out - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?
1. Wes Foderingham
He had an afternoon to forget last week after reclaiming the gloves in Ivo Grbic’s absence and with the Croatian set to miss out again through concussion protocols, Foderingham will hope for a quieter day against Luton’s lively threats
2. Jayden Bogle
The return of George Baldock will give boss Wilder a real headache but overall Bogle has been excellent since Wilder’s return and will likely keep the shirt
3. Anel Ahmedhodžić
Last weekend was a defensive horror show for United but it would be a real talking point if Wilder dropped his captain. The Bosnian must be much better than against Villa though, on what will be a testing afternoon
4. Jack Robinson
The combative defender coming back into the side is surely a no-brainer, after being left out against Villa last weekend. That means a return to the 4-3-3 shape in my line-up Photo: Steve Bardens