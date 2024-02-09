Chris Wilder has been toying with the idea of changes to his Sheffield United starting XI all week after Saturday's 5-0 hammering at home to Aston Villa. The Blades boss admitted that question marks would be asked about his decisions in that game, ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

The Blades kick off at Kenilworth Road bottom of the table and 10 points adrift of the hosts, who are fourth from bottom. Wilder is still without goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and faces a number of big decisions as he looks to elicit a response from his side. We tasked our man to come up with the side he would send out - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?