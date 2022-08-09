Latest on Sheffield United's away kit launch revealed ahead of Middlesbrough clash

United only released their new home shirt on the day of their season opener against Watford last week, with the new pinstriped Errea effort going down well with the majority of the club’s fanbase.

The Blades have similar hopes for their new bespoke away shirt, with a third kit set to follow later in the season. Although their home shirt has been worn against Watford and Millwall, and will be used against West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup on Thursday, the red and white home strip would clash with Middlesbrough’s home shirt.

Some supporters had speculated that Boro could be asked to wear their away kit – which is permitted under EFL regulations designed to help colour-blind fans from this season – or that United may don their temporary kit that was used in pre-season in place of the actual kit.

But The Star understands that United expect their new away kit to be ready for the players to wear on Sunday, with a potential launch later this week ahead of the trip to the Riverside Stadium.

United believe the club’s partnership with Italian kit manufacturer Errea, which was first reported by The Star earlier this summer, is the first of its kind in the footballing world.

John Egan in United's new 2022/23 home kit - Marc Atkins/Getty