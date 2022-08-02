Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Paul Heckingbottom has expressed his disappointment following Sheffield United’s opening day defeat to Watford last night.

The Blades travelled south to take on the relegated Hornets in what was a narrow match that was decided by a controversial second-half goal by Joao Pedro.

Following the loss, Heckingbottom said: “We didn’t risk the ball enough, when we had it we kept it in front of them rather than risking it.

“It’s been a difficult couple of days but that’s not an excuse, we came here to win and the boys stuck at it. We’re just disappointed with the goal for a couple of reasons.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Ex-Huddersfield boss lands Europa League job Former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has become the new manager of Greek Super League champions Olympiacos. The Spaniard could be set to guide his team into the Europa League if they can get through the preliminaries. (Olympiacos FC)

2. Premier League clubs unwilling to match Watford asking price No club are yet to meet Watford's £20m asking price they have placed on Emmanuel Dennis' head, with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest both showing interest. (Daily Express)

3. Reading target ex-Blackpool loanee Reading are said to be keen on signing Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk this summer, with Hibernian also keen. The 24-year-old picked up three assists in nine appearances whilst on loan at Blackpool last season. (Alan Nixon)

4. Wolves enquire about Blackburn Rovers ace Wolverhampton Wanderers have approached Blackburn Rovers to sign star striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The 23-year-old's contract is set to expire next summer. (Football League World)